Charles Scott Bowen
1954 ~ 2020
Charles Scott Bowen passed away peacefully, after fighting a courageous battle with poor health for many years, on January l3th. He was an angel in disguise to all of our family and taught us love, compassion and forgiveness throughout his whole life. Going to school, doctors, and the hospital were not his favorite things to do, but he always managed somehow to greet adversity and challenges with one great big smile. He loved everyone for who they were and never judged another. He taught so many of us the true meaning of giving and turning the other cheek no matter what was happening…he was just happy to be alive. He taught and lived the pure love of Christ in every way. Our parents loved and protected him for most of his life and he in turn rendered service to them in their later years.
He is preceded in death by his parents Robert (Grant) Bowen and Ruth Anderson Bowen and is survived by a brother Robert Jr. Bowen (Dixie) and twin sisters Sharon Blackburn and Karen Alvey (Ron) and all of his nieces and nephews. He spent 1 year in Legacy House and 2 years at North Canyon Rest Home. We thank the staff for all their loving care that they rendered to our brother.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 24, 2020 in the Bountiful 39th Ward LDS Church, 1500 South 600 East. A viewing will be held prior to services from 9:30 to 10:45 am. Interment will take place in the Bountiful City Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 22, 2020