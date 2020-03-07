Home

Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
(801) 969-3456
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Memorial Redwood Mortuary & Cemetery
6500 S Redwood Rd
Salt Lake City, UT 84123
Charles Tucker


1937 - 2020
Charles Tucker Obituary
Charles R Tucker
1937 ~ 2020
West Jordan, UT-Charles R Tucker passed away on March 5, 2020 in West Jordan, Utah. He was born on May 2, 1937 in Clawson, Utah to Jesse L Tucker and Mabel Reid. He married Hanako in Japan, and they lived a wonderful life together. Charlie retired from the US Navy after 20 years of submarine duty. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and attended the Dai-Ichi Ward. One of his hobbies was gardening with his wife.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Sharon (Steve) Mason, and brother, Therrill (Caran) Tucker, sister in law, Lucy Tucker, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Hanako, brother, Lee Tucker, and his parents Jesse and Mabel Tucker.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. An evening viewing will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and again on Tuesday from 10:00 - 11:00 AM at the same location. Interment to follow.
Published in Deseret News from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020
