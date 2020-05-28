|
1942 ~ 2020
Our beloved father, Charles Warren Kewish, returned to his Heavenly Father on May 25, 2020. He passed peacefully at his home in Provo, Utah, surrounded by all seven of his devoted children. He was born on August 6, 1942 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Charles Harlan Kewish and Anna Marie Lillevick, and was raised in Southern California. He loved music, surfing, fishing, Boy Scouts, cars, and running. He was proud of his Manx and Norwegian heritage and loved his family history. He joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints as a teenager and was a dedicated member his entire life.
Chuck studied at Lynwood High school, Brigham Young University, and the Harvard Business School. He was a middle-distance runner for BYU and later completed more than 30 marathons. He served as a missionary in Norway and returned to BYU, where he met the love of his life, Carol Ann Mallea. They were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in June 1964 and are now enjoying a blissful reunion together.
He entered the U.S Naval Aviation Officer Candidate School in 1966, where he graduated 1st in his class and received his commission as an Ensign. Shortly thereafter, an injury limited his ability to serve and he was honorably discharged. He was then accepted to the Harvard Business School where he earned his MBA. He had a successful career across many industries, and the family eventually settled in Anaheim, CA and Morgan Hill, CA for nearly 30 years. Later in life, Chuck and Carol moved back to Provo and served as volunteers at the BYU Art Museum, professors at the Chinese Foreign Affairs University in Beijing, and as missionaries in Hong Kong.
Dad will be remembered for his quick wit, unfailing work ethic, love of laughter, strong testimony, and interest in connecting with everyone he met. He dutifully sent his children and friends newspaper clippings with short notes on topics that interested them, even decades after he could have just sent them via email. He was inquisitive and intellectual and loved learning. His lectures and lessons were legendary, and he had a grand sense of adventure and taught his kids to see the world. He always had great advice, from useful tips like "don't spit in the wind," to deeper lessons like "Kewishes never quit."
He worshiped God in both word and deed and was devoted to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served as Gospel Doctrine teacher, Seminary teacher, Bishop of the Anaheim 2nd Ward, and High Councilor. He loved music and was a powerful tenor. He loved to sing in chorales and choirs and adored Carol's beautiful soprano voice. He taught himself to play the guitar and taught his family countless songs that they sang together on Family Nights.
He is survived by his children Carolyn Claire, Morgan Hill CA, Kristina Wihongi (Vaughn), Alpine UT, Heather Condiff (Graigg), Kearney, MO, Joe Kewish (Liz), Doha, Qatar, Holly Lesue (Dave), Provo UT, James Kewish (Barbi), Syracuse UT, and Jonathan Kewish (Wendy), Spanish Fork UT, his 25 grandchildren, and his sister Kathy McDevitt. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Carol Ann (Mallea) Kewish, his parents, and his brother, Ron Kewish.
All are welcome to attend a public viewing on Saturday, May 30, from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Utah Valley Mortuary, located at 1966 West 700 North in Lindon, UT. A private family ceremony and interment will be held after the viewing and broadcast via Zoom. The Zoom link can be found at www.uvfuneral.com. The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to so many longtime friends who have extended their condolences at this difficult time.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.uvfuneral.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020