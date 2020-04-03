Home

Charles Warren Simmonds


1927 - 2020
Charles Warren Simmonds Obituary
1927 ~ 2020
Charles Warren Simmonds was born in Seattle, Washington on March 10, 1927 to Phyllis and Robert Warren Simmonds. Warren married Carol on June 6, 1957, later divorced. Survived by his sons Richard (Susan) and Jeff (Chris) and 7 Grandchildren. He was a professor of Engineering and taught at several Universities, including University of Utah, he also enjoyed teaching the Russian language. He was well respected in this area of expertise. He was a good friend to many. He had a warm and wonderful spirit that shone from his heart. He passed away in Salt Lake City, Utah on March 6, 2020. No service will be held.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 3, 2020
