Charles William Hillier
9/1/1929 ~ 1/26/2020
Chick passed away peacefully Sunday morning. He was born in Murray, Utah September 1, 1929 to Percy and Erma Hillier. He served a 2.5 year Church mission in France and Belgium, and spoke fluent French throughout his life. In 1954, after returning home from military service as an interpreter, he married the girl he fell in love with at first sight, Helen Russell, in the Salt Lake Temple on November 22, 1954. They were blessed with a daughter, Jane, followed by twins one year and two days later, Scott and Susan.
Chick spent over 40 years in retail sales, starting with men's clothing, and moving to furniture, television and appliances. He owned 'Chick's TV Appliance' in Murray for 5 years before finishing his career another 15 years at RC Willey and retiring. His life-long love for cars led to working about 12 years at BMW of Murray, where he created a service department file room that was described as the benchmark for hundreds of other dealerships across the U.S. by BMW executives. He enjoyed volunteer work with the Intermountain Electric Association, the American Heart Association, Senior PGA Golf Tournament-Executive Staff/Park City, and President of the Three Fountains Owners Association.
He was an avid collector of cars, large and small. He owned several classics, including a 1957 Thunderbird - his favorite - which he enjoyed restoring and showing. He loved sharing his "car room" with family and friends where he kept hundreds of models on display. Through Chick's retail work and Helen's membership in the Tabernacle Choir for 26 years, they traveled extensively throughout the U.S., Europe, South America, the Caribbean and Pacific Islands.
Chick was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He held numerous callings, serving as a scoutmaster for many years, and as bishop of the Murray 23rd Ward. He earned scouting's Wood Badge at age 79 and was an inspiration to all involved. He and his sweetheart, Helen, served a local Church mission for 18 months.
An avid Utah Utes fan, Chick was a member of the Crimson Club, and a season ticket holder for many years. Sports have always been a big part of his life. He was once regional MVP in an All-Church softball tournament. He enjoyed golf, tennis, snow and water skiing, and hiking.
Chick had a great appreciation for the arts, and was a very accomplished artist himself, having studied with Arnold Friberg at the University of Utah.
He is survived by his daughter, Jane (Elliott) Clark of Murray, UT; son, Scott (Julia) Hillier of San Marcos, CA; son-in-law, Jeff Clayton of Riverton, UT; brother, Jack (Carol) Hillier of Kaysville, UT; 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Helen, parents, and daughter, Susan Clayton.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Murray 23rd Ward, 755 E. Three Fountains Drive, Murray, UT. Friends and family may call Friday evening at the church 6-8 p.m. and Saturday morning 11-11:45 a.m. Interment: Murray City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 29, 2020