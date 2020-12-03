Charlotte Ann Blackburn
1927 ~ 2020
Kearns, UT-Charlotte Ann Blackburn, age 93, passed away on November 26, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was born on November 20, 1927 in Coal Creek, Tennessee to James Everett Conner and Henrietta Hutchins. She married Elden Hix Blackburn on August 24, 1946 in Daytona Beach, Florida.
Charlotte enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader, and received the "Extra Miler Award." She was the assistant director at the Kearns Senior Center, and was a member of the Red Hatter's Society. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She is survived by her sons, Jim of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, Gene (Joyce) of Kearns, Utah, and Brent (Vonda) of Las Vegas, Nevada. Her eight grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and her 3 honorary grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Elden H. Blackburn, and her daughter-in-law, Claudia Beth Blackburn. Her three sisters, Mary Jo, Lillian, and Sara (Lib), her Twin.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery 6500 South Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah 84123. An evening viewing will be held on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM, and a daytime viewing held prior to the service beginning at 12:00 PM. Interment to follow the services at the same location.
To participate in the services from your own home via livestream, please view instructions at MemorialUtah.com
.