Charlotte Jane Holmes Reed
1924 ~ 2019
West Valley City, UT - Charlotte Jane Holmes Reed, 94 passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 at home in the company of her family. She first saw the light of day on October 2, 1924 in Minersville, Utah. Born to Harry Franklin Holmes Sr. and Bertha Alice Gray she was the second of seven siblings. She was raised in rural settings during the depression and was required to take on domestic and child-care responsibilities of her younger siblings while her mother took in laundry and her father worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps. (CCC). After graduation from Milford Utah High School she contributed to the war effort by working at Hill Field Air Force Base.
Through friends she met her future husband, Ellis Lynn Reed. They were married in the St. George Temple on April 10, 1945 and settled in Midvale, Utah. Four children called her mom, Richard (Holly), Carolyn (Blaine) Barney, Alan (Gloria), and JoAnn Sellers; 18 children called her grandma; 59 children called her great-grandma; and one recent arrival called her great-great grandma. Currently, 1 great grandchild is expected that she knew of.
She has always been active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in several callings including MIA teacher and president; Relief Society teacher and president; and Jordan River temple ordinance worker for 13 years. She was a fastidious homemaker and always kept her home spotlessly clean, baked homemade bread, and prepared and served wonderful meals for her family. She was extremely concerned with her children's hygiene and insisted they always have on clean underwear in case they were in an accident. She loved watching the Utah Jazz and talking NBA sports with her grandsons. She and Lynn moved to Blackfoot, Idaho in 1961 and were there for 14 years and then spent 2 years in Evanston, Wyoming. Her home was always open, and she accommodated for a period of time, several siblings, her grandmother, married children, and adult grandchildren. For a period of time, she helped raise her great grandson, Josh Barney, after his mother died. In 1976 after her daughter, Carolyn was diagnosed with MS, she and Lynn moved to West Valley City where she was a primary caregiver to her and her 4 children for more than 25 years.
She was faithful in visiting graveyards on Memorial Day and placing flowers as she would take her children and grandchildren from grave to grave and explain to them their heritage. During her declining period the last few years her daughter, JoAnn, was her primary caregiver greatly assisted by family and local friends and neighbors. She is survived by her husband, Lynn 99 years of age, her brother Wendell (Laurel) Holmes, sister-in-law Lois Holmes and descendent family.
Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Robert (Leah) Holmes, Frank (Louise) Holmes, and William Holmes; and sisters, Mildred (McKay) Davis and Janet (Carl) Parry. The family invite extended family, neighbors, and friends to remember her and mingle at a viewing on Friday, August 2, 2019 between 6:00 and 8:00 pm at the McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah.
Remembrances and mingling opportunities will continue on Saturday at a viewing at 9:00 AM followed by the funeral at 10:00 AM at the Jordan 1st Ward building located at 4145 South 3920 West in West Valley City, Utah. Interment at the Minersville, Utah cemetery. The family is grateful for the wonderful care provided by Rocky Mountain Health Care, local neighbors, ministering sisters, and Angela Segura.
Published in Deseret News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019