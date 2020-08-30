1/1
Charlotte Magnuson Cox
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charlotte's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charlotte Magnuson Cox
1933 - 2020
Bountiful, UT-Charlotte Cox, 87, of Orem, UT, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 27th, 2020. Born to George and Ada (Jensen) Magnuson of Castle Dale, UT, Charlotte was the second of two daughters. Charlotte loved her family and found her greatest joy in visiting with her children and grandchildren. The daughters of a rancher, as a young girl, she and her sister drove a hundred head of cattle by themselves across the San Rafael Desert to Range Creek. As a young woman, she played the snare drum in the high school band, was an accomplished barrel racer and later a rodeo queen attendant. Charlotte was married to Merrill W. Cox, later divorced, and is survived by six children, 20 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her sister and one sister-in-law. Services will be held September 1st at Russon Bountiful Mortuary at 11 AM with internment at the Spanish Fork City Cemetery. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com. Services can be viewed on the Russon Mortuary Facebook page.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Service
11:00 AM
Russon Bountiful Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful
295 N. Main St.
Bountiful, UT 84010
801-295-5505
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers Mortuary - Bountiful

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved