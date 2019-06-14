Home

Premier Funeral Services - Salt Lake City
7043 Commerce Park Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84047
(801) 930-9822
Viewing
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bluffdale Stake Center
2742 W. 14400 So.
Bluffdale, UT
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bluffdale Stake Center
2742 W. 14400 So.
Bluffdale, UT
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Bluffdale Stake Center
2742 W. 14400 So.
Bluffdale, UT
Chase Randal Ostler


Chase Randal Ostler Obituary
11/12/1984 ~ 6/11/2019
Chase, our son, father, brother, grandson and friend passed away following complications of a motorcycle accident. Born to Randy and Kelli Ostler in Murray, Utah. Survived by his parents, son Kyler, sisters and extended family members. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 15th, 11:00 am at the Bluffdale Stake Center, 2742 W. 14400 So. Bluffdale, with a viewing Friday evening from 6 - 8 pm and Saturday from 9 - 10:30 am prior to services. For full obituary visit www.premierfuneral.com
Published in Deseret News on June 14, 2019
