Chelta Ann Hamnett Jackson
April 4, 1924 ~ Jan 9, 2020
Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great-Grandmother, Chelta Ann Hamnett Jackson, age 95, passed away January 9, 2020 at the Copper Ridge Health Care Center, West Jordan, Utah.
Born April 4, 1924 in Alpine, Utah, the seventh of nine children born to David Alma Hamnett and Esther Lucilla Healey. Chelta grew up in Alpine and considered herself a farm girl. She rode horses, picked berries and enjoyed time with friends. She liked playing tennis. She was a jokester and liked to play pranks on others. The family had a player piano and she learned to play really well by ear.
She married Ephraim Warren Jackson July 24, 1941 and they were later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple. While Warren was serving in WWII, Chelta worked at the Remington Arms Plant in Salt Lake City, assembling bullets for those serving our country. Later on, she worked on the assembly line at Deseret Medical for a short time.
Chelta and Warren loved dancing together. They spent a lot of time at the Apollo outdoor dance hall in American Fork, Utah. Together they raised two daughters in Lehi and Salt Lake. Chelta enjoyed keeping an immaculate home and taking care of her family. They always had family gatherings at their home for holidays and summer and BBQ's. She was always dressed to the nines and was a very classy lady.
Chelta is survived by her daughter Lois And (Ed) Switzer, 7 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 10 great-great-grandchildren, and brother Vaughn. Preceded in death by her parents; brothers Sheldon and Lionell; sisters Madge, Gwendolyn, Louise, Marjorie and Joyce; daughter Beverly Kay Tempest, son-in-law Byron James Tempest; granddaughter Wendy Kay Brown and great-great-granddaughter Tinady Baxter.
The family would like to thank the Copper Ridge staff that helped care for Chelta. She really enjoyed and looked forward to the activities, especially Bingo. We would also like to thank her ward members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who were so kind to her. She enjoyed Sunday services and Relief Society each week.
A viewing will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM at the Wing Mortuary, 118 East Main, Lehi, Utah. Graveside service at the Lehi City Cemetery, 1100 North 400 East, Lehi, Utah right after the viewing. Online guest book at wingmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Jan. 14, 2020