Cheri Bridge Bruno

1960 ~ 2019

Our Beautiful Daughter, Mother, Sister, Niece, Cousin and Friend passed away on March 23, 2019 from brain Cancer. Cheri was born on August 10, 1960 to Edward K. Bridge and Edna Seeley Bridge in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Married to Tony Bruno later divorced. Cheri served her career in the mortgage business, her last employer was Primary Residential Mortgage where she touch and changed many lives. She loved her music and making everyone feel important.

Cheri also served a tour of duty in the US Army. Cheri is survived by two beautiful daughters Maegan Patterson (Taylor) California and Andrea Scaggs (Nathan) Oaklohoma, parents, brothers, Larry and Arthur.

We wish to give great thanks to Huntsman Cancer Center and the wonderful hospice nurses who took such great care and love for her.

A celebration of life will be held April 23, 2019 from 6-9 at the State Room. Dancing and sharing of Cheri's life to be celebrated by all. In lieu of flowers the family suggest donations be made to Huntsman Cancer Center.

