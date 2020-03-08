|
1956 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Cherie Lee Bain Barnes passed away on March 5, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born October 26, 1956 to Earl and Lora Bain.
Cherie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved family, life and warm sunny beaches.
Survived by: children; Jeremy (Misty) Bain, Michael Montoya, and Jaden Montoya. Grandchildren; Tara Bain, Gaiden Jones, and Jerzie Bain. Sisters; Bonnie Robison, Carol Mortenson, and Susan (Wayne) Nielsen. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Lora Bain, and brother Robert Earl Bain.
We would like to thank the Murray Park Ward for their love, kindness, and many acts of service. We would also like to thank caregivers at Utah Cancer Specialists and IHC Radiation Oncology.
Viewing will be held at the Murray Park Ward located at 495 East 5600 South in Murray on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9:30am with a funeral to follow at 11:00am.
www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020