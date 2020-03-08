Home

POWERED BY

Services
Serenity Funeral Home
12278 S Lone Peak Pkwy #103
Draper, UT 84020
801-255-2801
Viewing
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
9:30 AM
Murray Park Ward
495 East 5600 South
Murray, UT
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Murray Park Ward
495 East 5600 South
Murray, UT
View Map

Cherie Lee Bain Barnes


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherie Lee Bain Barnes Obituary
1956 ~ 2020
Murray, UT-Cherie Lee Bain Barnes passed away on March 5, 2020 in Murray, Utah. She was born October 26, 1956 to Earl and Lora Bain.
Cherie was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved family, life and warm sunny beaches.
Survived by: children; Jeremy (Misty) Bain, Michael Montoya, and Jaden Montoya. Grandchildren; Tara Bain, Gaiden Jones, and Jerzie Bain. Sisters; Bonnie Robison, Carol Mortenson, and Susan (Wayne) Nielsen. Preceded in death by parents, Earl and Lora Bain, and brother Robert Earl Bain.
We would like to thank the Murray Park Ward for their love, kindness, and many acts of service. We would also like to thank caregivers at Utah Cancer Specialists and IHC Radiation Oncology.
Viewing will be held at the Murray Park Ward located at 495 East 5600 South in Murray on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 9:30am with a funeral to follow at 11:00am.
www.serenityfhs.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -