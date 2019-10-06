Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Durham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Ann Durham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Ann Durham Obituary
Cheryl Ann Durham
In Loving Memory
Cheryl Ann Durham (maiden name Newman), age 64, passed away in Tooele, Utah, on Friday, September 27, 2019, due to complications related to Parkinson's Disease. Those who were fortunate to know her were surrounded by her infectious smile, big blue eyes, generosity, and passion for her four sons Justin, Shane, Brett, and Jeffrey.
She's survived by her sons, Justin's wife Marty and their daughter Kiley, grandson Caden, Shane's husband Zakrey, her sister Karen, nephew Aaron and his family, and ex-husband Frank.
In lieu of flowers, her sons request donations be made to Parkinson's Disease research foundations in her name.
logo

Published in Deseret News on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.