1/1
Cheryl Ann Haws
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Ann Haws
1956 ~ 2020
West Valley City, UT-Cheryl Ann Haws passed away on 8/27/2020 in her home. Cheryl was born in Salt Lake City on 2/10/56. She is survived by Jimmie Haws (husband) and her siblings Tom, Robert, Vickie Hawkins, Roy Sibert and was predeceased by her mother Rose Oliver and sister Ina Jellins.
Graveside services will be performed at Elysian Gardens 1075 E 4580 S, Millcreek, on 9/5/2020 at 11:00 AM. There will be a 15 minute graveside viewing at 11:00. Masks and social distancing required.
For more information and online condolences please visit www.independentfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Elysian Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Independent Funeral Service
2746 S State St
Salt Lake City, UT 84115
(801) 486-2688
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Independent Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved