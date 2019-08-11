Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Cheryl Rasmusson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cheryl Diane Rasmusson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cheryl Diane Rasmusson Obituary
Cheryl Diane Rasmusson
1956 - 2019
Cheryl Diane Rasmusson passed away on July 25, 2019. Cheryl was born February 4, 1956 in Salt Lake City. She grew up in Cottonwood and graduated from Cottonwood High in 1974. She worked for the U.S. Post Office until retirement. Cheryl liked to talk to people, read, travel and especially loved being in the mountains. Later in life she developed serious health issues but faced them with courage.
Preceded in death by her mother Deloris Barker Rasmusson, father Monte Zane Rasmusson and sister Linda Susan Malley. Survived by sister Marilyn Avery (Steve), brother David Rasmusson, stepmother Carole Rasmusson, aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. The family extends a deeply felt gratitude to her dear friends Libby Harmon, Carole Rasmusson, Janet Doty and Anne Jacobson who loved and cared for her during her difficult final years.
Rest in peace Cheryl, we loved you. For more information and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cheryl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.