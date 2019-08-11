|
Cheryl Diane Rasmusson
1956 - 2019
Cheryl Diane Rasmusson passed away on July 25, 2019. Cheryl was born February 4, 1956 in Salt Lake City. She grew up in Cottonwood and graduated from Cottonwood High in 1974. She worked for the U.S. Post Office until retirement. Cheryl liked to talk to people, read, travel and especially loved being in the mountains. Later in life she developed serious health issues but faced them with courage.
Preceded in death by her mother Deloris Barker Rasmusson, father Monte Zane Rasmusson and sister Linda Susan Malley. Survived by sister Marilyn Avery (Steve), brother David Rasmusson, stepmother Carole Rasmusson, aunts and uncles and many nieces and nephews whom she loved. The family extends a deeply felt gratitude to her dear friends Libby Harmon, Carole Rasmusson, Janet Doty and Anne Jacobson who loved and cared for her during her difficult final years.
Rest in peace Cheryl, we loved you. For more information and condolences, please visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 11, 2019