Cheryl Lee Smith Hansen
1949 ~ 2020
Cheryl Lee Smith Hansen 70 passed Peacefully at home on February 17, 2020. Preceded by Raymond Smith and Donna Nichols Smith of Salt Lake.
Leaving behind her husband David Hansen (58) who never left her side from the day of her being diagnosed with stage four cancer in May 2019.
Survived by son Clifford (49), and wife Kathy Jensen of West Jordan, granddaughter Tasha Jensen (25), great grandson Dylan (2), son Ryan Johnson (41) and fiancé Erica Richardson of Riverton Utah. Uncle Weldon Nichols of Holladay Utah, brother Steve Smith and wife Doreen of Parowan Utah, sister Debbie Jelsma of West Jordan Utah, brother Scott Smith and wife Sharyn of Denver Colorado.
She was an avid Barbie collector. One of her proudest achievements was that she had hand crocheted over 100 newborn hats and donated them to Riverton Hospital. The family asks that you not mourn Cheryl's passing, but celebrate the wonderful life she lived. In lieu of flowers please donate to the National MS Society.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 20, 2020