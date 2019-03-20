Cheryl L. Naughton-

West-Arbon

1943 ~ 2019

Cheryl L. Arbon passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 16th, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. She was born on November 28th, 1943 in Salt Lake City at Holy Cross Hospital. She grew up in Salt Lake proper and was a proud graduate of East High School. Cheryl married Borge West on June 13th, 1964 resulting in 19 years of marriage and two children, Gavin and Chanel whom she dearly loved. Cheryl later married Brent Arbon, on March 2nd, 1986 in Reno, Nevada resulting in 33 years of marriage and one child, Skyler whom she dearly loved. Cheryl worked at a jewelry business, Ray Van's, that she would eventually co-own and run with her husband Brent until Cheryl's retirement.

She is preceeded in death by mother and father Edward and Norma Naughton, and nephew Zachary Naughton. She is survived by brother Paul Naughton, daughter Chanel West, sons Gavin West and Skyler Arbon and her seven grandchildren.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23rd from 1-3 PM at Larkin Sunset Lawn: 2350 East 1300 South in Salt Lake City, Utah 84108. For more on Cheryl's life, please visit www.larkinmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary