Cheryl Le Balhorn
Turley
1946 - 2019
Cheryl Le Balhorn Turley passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on December 26th, 2019. She was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, aunt, and most of all Grandma.
Cheryl was born on November 23rd, 1946 in San Antonio, TX to Ray "Tex" and Betty Balhorn. Shortly after, the family moved to South Dakota where she was raised. She graduated from Sturgis Brown High School, and afterwards, attended BYU.
Cheryl moved to Utah in 1978 and raised her children in Bountiful. She worked in several industries throughout her time in Utah, befriending many people along the way. Cheryl had a wonderful way with children and spent many years serving in the primary in her local wards. She loved studying the gospel and especially enjoyed her religion classes. She enjoyed her church callings and served diligently. Cheryl was one who made friends quickly and easily. She was loving and loyal.
Cheryl enjoyed her family, especially her grandchildren who will fondly remember her as Grandma Toesies. She made sure she had a personal relationship with each of her grandchildren.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her father, brother (Ray, Jr.), and son (Chad). She is survived by her mother, sister Celia (Ken), daughter Jenni (Todd), son Travis (Brooke), daughter-in-law Audrey (Chad) and her beloved grandchildren Josie, Sara, Colton, Chase, Marshall, Fisher, Bridger and Olivia.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, December 30th, 2019 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South) Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services. Online condolences welcomed at www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 29, 2019