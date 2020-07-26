1/1
Chree Landures Patton
Chree Landures Patton
1941 ~ 2020
Our beloved mother Chree L. Patton from Springville, UT passed away on July 20th 2020 she was 79 years old. Chree was born March 6th, 1941 to Jim Lee Landures and Thail Aller in Salt Lake City, UT.
She is survived by her children Scott Patton and Stacy Walker, seven grandchildren, Brittany Walker, Levi Walker, Forrest Walker, Jake Patton, Abi Patton, Kaia Patton and Jake Patton, two sisters Toni Guest and Dee Williams, and Julie Landures.
She is proceeded in death by Jim Landures, Thail Olson, and Ron Adams.
In lieu of flowers you may send donations to Whiskers Cat Rescue (nonprofit organization) hhtp://www.whiskersutah.org. To view the full obituary visit www.larkinmortuary.com.

Published in Deseret News on Jul. 26, 2020.
