Chris Paul Halterman
1957 - 2020
Chris was lovingly welcomed into his parent's eternal arms on August 25, 2020 at the age of 62. He was born on August 27, 1957 in Whittier, California to Gordon Lowder and Geneil Mower Halterman. In 1964, Gayle E Taylor came into the family. Chris and his brother Troy were adopted by Gayle and were sealed to Gayle and their mother in the Manti Temple.
Chris graduated from Granite High School in 1976. He joined the U.S. Army and proudly served from 1979 - 2002. He worked at the 2002 Olympic Winter Games held in Salt Lake City, Utah. He also worked for Home Depot, UDOT, Sandy City, Salt Lake Surgical Center as well as other various jobs.
Chris enjoyed his interactions with his friends at the VA. He was an animal lover, a kind-hearted soul, had a wonderful smile with bright blue eyes and was a friend to many. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his brother Troy (Jeanne) Halterman, stepbrother Kevin (Lupe) Taylor, nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Gordon Halterman and Gayle and Geneil Taylor.
A viewing will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, Utah. Masks are required for all who choose to attend.
Private interment services will be held. Please RSVP to Troy or Jeanne.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chris' name to The Wounded Warrior Project
or Humane Society of Utah.
Please share a favorite memory of Chris at larkincares.com
.