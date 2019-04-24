1935 ~ 2019

Christel Schrammeck Mueller born June 4, 1935 in Berlin Germany. She left us April 20, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. She enjoyed being in her own home and was able to stay there through a year of challenges, living 83 years with many health challenges and changes to adjust to. Mom and Dad came to America in 1956, and made a beautiful home together. Mom was born and lived during the 2nd world war which greatly affected her life. As a teen she met Dad at a church dance, she was later baptized by Dad and not long after they married and were sealed in the Salt Lake temple together for 63 years. Mom was always very creative and was a lover of many hobbies; doing many needlework, knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking and reading to grandchildren. She kept a record in a genealogy book. She was an avid doll collector. She was a very conscientious housekeeper; she would begin where others were prone to be satisfied with less always making things better and more beautiful, which made for a well-kept home. Mom loved being social, she enjoyed the company of her friends and enjoyed giving gifts. She was always a kind and concerned mother, grandmother and wife. She brought spice to our lives.

She was preceded in death by her mother, step mother and father. Grandsons; Billy, and Adam. She is survived by her husband Helmut F. K. Mueller, daughter Christine (Verne) Hosie, son Michael (Karen) Mueller, 17 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.

Christel will be cremated and a family gathering will be at a later date. Many thanks to the hospice care workers at Heartwood.

For as in Adam all die, even so in Christ shall all be made alive. 1 Corthians 15:22

