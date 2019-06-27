Christi Christiansen

1963-2019

Our beloved wife, mom, grandma, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Christi Christiansen, 55, passed away at the Huntsman Cancer Hospital on June 22, 2019. Christi was born to Dale and Julie DeVore on July 20, 1963 in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was a scrub tech for 12 years before finding her true passion as a Registered Nurse. As a nurse, Christi loved her patients as if they were her own family.

Christi served her country for six years in the Army before being honorably discharged. Christi loved camping and was a master fisherman with an uncanny ability to out fish everyone. Christi's true joy was her family. Christi started her family 36 years ago when she was sealed to her husband and best friend Carl in the Salt Lake Temple for time and all eternity.

She is survived by her husband: Carl, parents: Dale and Julie, children: Ashley (Joe), John (Jen), Carly, and Emily, three grandchildren: Ayden, Ellie, and Kenzley, as well as two sisters: JoDee (Ken) and Traci, and one brother, Darren (Tammy). Christi is preceded in death by her in-laws: Bard and Charlene.

A viewing will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Bluffdale 7th Ward (2742 West 14000 South, Bluffdale, Utah, 84065.) Christi's funeral will start at 11:00 a.m. at the same location. Condolences to the family may be sent by visiting larkinmortuary.com



