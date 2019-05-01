In Loving Memory

Christina Cutler Bridges passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29th surrounded by family and friends. She was a beautiful wife, mother to three amazing children, and her husband's best friend. She was a warrior! She knew where her journey would take her and she embraced it. She fought to the very end with endless bravery, courage, and no fear. Cancer did not win.

She was born to Roger and Karen Cutler. She grew up in Holiday Utah with four brothers, Steven, Brandon, Darrin, and Jason. She attended Fortuna Elementary, Churchill Junior High, and Skyline High School. She then attended the University of Utah where she earned her bachelor's degree in history and then earned her teaching certificate from BYU.

She met her husband Jonathan Bridges while attending the University of Utah. They were married in August of 1993. They built a home in Stansbury Park in 1995 and have resided there since. They have three children, Parker, Savannah, and Hunter. Chris loved her family more than anything else in this world. She loved her children and cherished the fact that God allowed her to finish raising them after her first battle with cancer in 2012. She had an undoubting belief in God and that this life is only a part of a greater journey.

Chris loved teaching and took pride in knowing that she helped young students learn and grow and start to learn who they are. She loved the teachers she worked with as much as her family.

Chris was selfless. She always thought about others before herself. When others had struggles she was always there to help. She loved planning family trips and other events. Chris loved to laugh and had a funny and quirky sense of humor. She always looked for the humor in life. She poked fun at her cancer whenever possible which comforted those around her. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

Services will be held at the LDS Stansbury Park South Stake Center located at:

240 Interlochen Lane, Stansbury Park, Utah 84074

Thursday May 2nd, Viewing 6:00 - 8:00PM

Friday May 3rd, Viewing 10:00 - 11:30AM, Funeral 12:00PM, Internment 2:00PM

Funeral services provided by Didericksen Memorial

