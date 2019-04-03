Christina Ruth Cronquist Kelleher

Mar 31, 1951 ~ Mar 30, 2019

Christina Cronquist-Kelleher passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on March 30, 2019, one day prior to her 68th birthday. Christina is survived by her husband Bill, and sons Ryan (Jaime), Sean, and Michael, all of whom loved her profoundly. If you knew and loved Christina, we invite you to come celebrate her life in her honor on Friday, April 5, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Christina will be laid to rest at the Logan City Cemetery. Please share your photos and memories with the family and view an extended obituary at www.starksfuneral.com To commemorate Christina's vibrant personality, we ask everyone wear colors to the wake.

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Christina's memory to the Humane Society of Utah.

Published in Deseret News from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary