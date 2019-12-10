|
Christine Smith
1952 - 2019
Christine "Chris" Suzanne Winberg Smith, of Riverton Utah, passed away at home, on Saturday, December 7, 2019.
Born on April 14, 1952 in Murray City, Utah. Chris may have been small in stature, but she had a larger than life personality. She could out work, out play and out love the best of them. Chris had an appreciation for beauty and took pride in her appearance and in creating a warm inviting home. She worked as a beautician for 20 years. She was a fantastic cook, who took pleasure in feeding everyone who walked through her door. Not only did she cook with love, she cooked with lots of extra butter. Chris had the opportunity to travel all over the world, but most of all she loved her family trips to St. George and Disneyland. Caring for family was by far her greatest accomplishment, treasure and joy.
Chris was the daughter of the late Ivan L. and Elinor Greenfield Winberg. Surviving Chris is her husband of 51 years, Neil Smith, daughter Lori (Kim) Densley, son Scott (Janel) Smith, son Brandon (Melissa) Smith, and grandchildren Samantha (Dusty) Willard, Cole Smith, Jacie Densley, Trayson Smith, Kailey Densley, Savannah Smith, Camrie Densley, Hayden Densley, Jett Smith, Maddison (Jordan) Erickson, William Fitzgerald, great grandchildren Roy and Nora Willard and sister Jane Fluty, including many loving extended family members. She was preceded in death by her siblings, Ivan J. Winberg, Geraldine Williams, Clarence Winberg, Barbara Hall, and Loretta Asay.
A special thank you to the hospice staff (Cathy Evans) at Brio for the tender care and support they provided to Chris and her family.
Following a private service, the family will receive friends, Thursday December 12, 2019, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 1007 W South Jordan Parkway, South Jordan, Utah
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019