Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Christine Vicchrilli Carpenter

Christine Vicchrilli Carpenter
Ti Amo
Our adored mom and grandma, Chris, passed away on July 17, 2019 in Murray, Utah.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home located at 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Viewings will be held at the funeral home on Monday, July 22, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Tuesday, July 23, from 10:00-10:45 a.m. Interment: Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park.
For full obituary and condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com.
Published in Deseret News on July 19, 2019
