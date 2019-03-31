Home

Cottonwood, Utah-Christopher passed away in the Cottonwood area March 28, 2019. Christopher had several interests including: spending time with his family, basketball, (Michael Jordan was his favorite), cooking, as well as being outdoors. He is survived by his Mother, Brother and the Mother of his Children Rachel, Hayden (son), Raelynn (daughter), Zoiey (daughter), Jordan (son), Sophia (daughter), Kyce (nephew). He was preceded in death by his Father, and son Christian. While he struggled with addiction, he was very loved and will be missed dearly. In Lieu of flowers, the family has set up a donation account at America First Credit Union under Christopher's name for his children. A Celebration of Life will be held Friday April 5, 2019 from 6-8pm at IPS Mortuary & Crematory, 4555 S Redwood Rd, SLC, UT 84123
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 31, 2019
