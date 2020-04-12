|
|
Christopher Glen Madsen
Jan 20, 1993 ~ April 8, 2020
The world lost a shining star. Chris was born in a flurry of a snow storm. He came into the world with a smile on his face and never quit smiling. He was the stranger that held the door, a friend and companion to all who sought laughter. Always the centerpiece of the party. He was quick with a joke, or to light up your smoke (Billy Joel. Pun intended). The baby of our family, yet owner of an Old Soul.
To those who knew him best he was a kind spirited man with a heart of gold. He had a deep passion of music and was fond of bowling. On any given day, whether rain, sleet or snow he'd challenge you to a game of pool. Although he hated losing to mom!
He was a favorite of all the youngest of our batch and probably the most fun. He had patience beyond his age and never lost energy when getting mauled by kids.
He was Dr. Dolittle reincarnated and was often found with duck or a goose trailing him home. He loved his animals and as legend foretells…maybe a few cockatoos too!
Christopher is survived by his ever loving parents Richard and Paula Madsen, four sisters, five brothers, numerous aunts and uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews (far too many to list!), and not excluding… Murphy Cat.
In lieu of flowers, we ask with respect that you donate to the Humane Society of Utah in honor of Christopher's love of animals.
There will be a celebration of Chris's life held at a later date. He will be laid to rest at Murray City Cemetery. Please share your memories and photos with the family at www.starksfuneral.com and also view updated service information.
Hakuna Matata ~ Que Sera Sera
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 12, 2020