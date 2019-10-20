|
|
Christopher James Luck
March 26, 1971-
September 1, 2019
Christopher J. Luck, 48, of Salt Lake City, passed away at home surrounded by his loved ones on September 1st, 2019. He courageously fought a seven-year battle with sarcoma.
He was born March 26th, 1971 to Sheila (Hatton-Ward) Merrill and Steven Luck. He leaves behind his wife Annemarie Faucher, their 2 beautiful children, his mother (step-father Nolan Merrill), father and his wife Karen Luck, siblings Jeffrey Luck, Catherine Luck, and Brian Merrill. Chris leaves behind his many friends, and family members.
Chris attended Skyline High School and Salt Lake Community College where he earned his Associates of Applied Sciences Degree in Energy Management with honors. He was employed at UHealth in the Facilities and Engineering Department.
He spent many years in the television and film industry where he was able to use his talents as a grip and electrician. He worked for KUTV and AYL as a cameraman.
His passions of motorcycles, martial arts, and the Second Amendment were passions that he carried with him always.
www.goffmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 20, 2019