Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Viewing
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Mid Valley
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
Chrysanne Carroll Newman

Chrysanne Carroll
Newman
"Chrys"
SLC & Murray, UT -Chrysanne Ruth Carroll Newman passed away peacefully on September 3, 2019, after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She has left behind her loving husband, Roy Lawrence Newman, as well as many beautiful children, grandchildren, and extended family that all love her endlessly. She was welcomed with open arms by her daughter, Karalee and many other loved ones that passed before. Viewings will be Sunday, September 8th, from 5-7pm and on Monday, September 9th, 10:00-10:45am at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State St., Murray, UT prior to services, which will begin at 11:00am. Interment at Utah Veterans Memorial Park, 17111 S. Camp Williams Rd, Bluffdale, UT 84065.
Full obituary and condolences can be found at www.jenkins-soffe.com. where donations are being accepted in lieu of flowers.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 6, 2019
