Cindy Gomer
1957 ~ 2020
Cynthia Ann Sine Gomer, beloved daughter, sister, wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away on August 8, 2020. She was born Sept 13, 1957 in Salt Lake City, UT to Ronald Patrick (Sr.) and Patricia Ann Sine. She attended St. Ann's Catholic School, Wasatch Jr. High, and graduated from Skyline High School. Cindy had a lifelong love of all things "passion purple" that started in her teen years with her favorite heartthrob, Donny Osmond. It remains a question of whether her siblings, or Cindy herself, enjoyed their teasing her more over this. Her other lifelong passions include plants, gardening, prisms, dragons & castles, cobalt blue glassware, decorating for the holidays, collecting coins, stones and minerals and animals, especially her cats. No cat or bird would go unfed around her house. Cindy loved to laugh and the love she had for her family can be seen in the many photos and memories throughout her home. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Preston, her children Cassie Garcia and Nicole Beard (John), her mother Patricia, her brother Ron (Irma) and three sisters: Pam Birt, Vicki Millward (Steve), and Rebecca Ruocco (Pete), her grandchildren Emily 7, twins Madelyn and Mathew 2 1/2, Michael 27, Zack 23, Nate 21, and Izzy 20. She is preceded in death by her father, and brother Doug.
She will always be loved and missed dearly.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Aug. 13, 2020.
