Cindy Lou Chadwick passed away suddenly on February 8, 2020. She was born July 9, 1959 in Murray, UT to David and Shirley Fritz. She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Mark Chadwick, and her daughter Lynsey (Josh) Caplin.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel in Taylorsville, UT, 4986 S Valois Dr., preceded by a viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. Interment will take place at Elysian Burial Gardens.
Published in Deseret News on Feb. 11, 2020