Cindy M. Briseno
In Loving Memory
Cindy M. Briseno, 60, of Battle Ground, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Feb. 17, 2019. She was born in San Jose, CA to Billy and Pat Rodgers. Cindy graduated from Granger High School in Salt Lake City, UT.
She was an Admin. Specialist for Boise Cascade BMDD.
Cindy was such a strong, beautiful, and loving person and always putting others before herself.
Cindy is survived by her husband, Bill Briseno; daughter, Alexis Briseno; step-sons, Zach and Chris Briseno; and her mother, Pat Jacketta, and 2 sisters and 1 brother
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy Rodgers.
Special thanks to all her friends and co-workers who supported her and gave her strength. She will be missed.
A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 18, 2019