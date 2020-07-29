Clair Holt Upton, 86, was reunited with his beloved wife, Marie, on July 25, 2020. He died at his daughter's home in Bountiful, Utah.
Clair was born in Garland, Utah on January 30, 1934 to Lavelle Edward and Ina Mae (Holt) Haskell. He spent his early years on his grandparents' farm in Fielding, Utah and became his grandpa's shadow, following him around the farm while chores were done. His favorite seat was Grandpa's lap, a spot his son, Tom, claimed upon being introduced to Great-Grandpa Holt.
Clair graduated from Butte High School in Butte, Montana in 1952 and joined the Navy with his brother, Vernon. After four years in the Navy, he joined the Coast Guard. He served as Quartermaster on the USCG Cutter Storis when she, the USCGC Spar, and the USCGC Bramble went down in history as the first American vessels to transit the Northwest Passage and circumnavigate the North American continent. Clair would point out that the Storis was the first ship in the line. Clair was interviewed for a movie about the Storis and was tickled to have his name listed in the Internet Movie Database, and to be asked for his autograph once at a Coast Guard reunion.
Clair met his sweetheart, Marie Varina Humphries at a church basketball game in Norfolk, Virginia, and when he returned from sea they were married on January 10, 1959 in Norfolk, Virginia; they were sealed in the Logan Temple four days later by special permission of the First Presidency. They were blessed with three children and moved many times for the military, up and down the eastern seaboard, and once overseas. During this time, Clair completed training and worked as an electronics technician. Twice Clair was away from his family for a year at a time on tours of duty overseas.
After 20 years of military service, Clair retired and attended Old Dominion University, earning his B.S. in Business Administration in 1976. The family moved to Utah in 1977 where Clair worked for the U.S. Forest Service. In addition to auditing ski areas, he was a supply unit leader during fire season, setting up and maintaining supply camps for firefighters. He retired in 1996.
He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many callings including Branch President, Ward Clerk, and Den Leader. He served as his ward's first emergency coordinator, helping to establish the emergency plan and structure. He loved sports and spent many years of his life coaching children and youth, and umpiring baseball games.
Clair was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Marie, and his son Tom. He is survived by his children Teresa Upton and Randy (Meg) Upton, and daughter-in-law Leticia Upton; his brothers, Glen (Dorothy) Upton, Steven (Nevra) Shapiro, and Harry (Susie) Shapiro; his grandchildren, Dax (Lynzzi) Upton, Destyni Upton, Summer King, Jarrett Upton, Luke Upton, Remington Upton, Jordoun Surratt, Kaylie (Joe) Gordon, Seaira Georgio, Alayna Georgio, and MaCall Georgio; and 8 great-grandchildren, with another on the way.
A viewing will be held Friday, July 31, from 6:00-7:30 at Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main, Bountiful, Utah. Those attending are asked to please wear masks and observe physical distancing. A graveside service at Bountiful City Cemetery will be held on Saturday, August 1, at 10:00 and will stream live at https://facebook.com/russonmortuary
