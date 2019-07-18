1930 ~ 2019

Utah native and long-time Sparks, NV resident Claire Aleen Johnson Nord passed away at age 89 in Mapleton, Utah on Friday, July 12, 2019.

Aleen was born to Dr. Clair and Mrs. Alice Packard Johnson in Beaver, Utah on March 2, 1930. She and her elder brothers Russell and Alan were raised primarily in Springville, Utah until their mother Alice passed away when Aleen was about age 7. The family then relocated to Ogden, Utah, where Clair remarried Ruth Louise Olsen.

Aleen attended Weber State College, where she was active in the Sharmea Sorority for young women, and where she worked as a night cashier in the registrar's office. At Weber State, she met an army veteran and returned LDS missionary, William James Nord. William was the night business clerk at the college bookstore, and they began their courtship walking home from work in the evenings. Aleen graduated in June 1950 with an Associate's degree in Secretarial Science. William and Aleen married in Logan, Utah on October 14, 1950 and lived in Provo, Utah where William attended Brigham Young University and where they began their family. William and Aleen moved to Sparks, Nevada in 1953 following his graduation.

In addition to raising her family, Aleen provided child care services in Sparks and worked in clerical positions for Brannin Alarm and supporting William's business, Nord Electric. She worked at Mervyn's Department Store in Sparks, NV, and retired after ten years. Aleen frequently worked to staff City of Sparks and Washoe County area elections.

Throughout her life, Aleen was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served in the Sparks, NV Relief Society presidency and in the children's Primary program as president. She particularly loved library services and served as the Prater Way Church Meetinghouse Librarian for 20 years. With her husband, William, she served in the Oakland, CA temple and then in the Reno, NV temple after it was dedicated in 2000.

Aleen is predeceased by her husband, William Nord; her father, Dr. Clair Johnson; her mother, Alice Packard Johnson; her stepmother, Ruth Olsen Johnson; her brother, Russell Johnson, who was killed in action in World War 2; her son-in-law, Donald Garate; her children Caroleen Nord and James Arthur Nord; and her great-granddaughter Liliana Garate.

She is survived by her siblings, Dr. Alan (Patsy) Johnson of Mapleton, Utah; Lou (Pamela) of Zionsville, IN; Dr. Gordon (Bobbie) Johnson of Morgan, UT; Mona (Bugsy) Caldwell of Island Park, ID; and Jeani (Danny) Bell of Salt Lake City, UT. She is also survived by her children: Alice Garate of Sparks, NV; Dr. L Dee (Wendy) of Provo, UT; Steven Paul (Rebecca) of Reno, NV; and Marcie Seve of Salt Lake City, UT; 21 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 1270 W. 1150 North, Provo, Utah, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. A viewing will be held at 9:30 AM and funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM. Interment will take place at the Ogden City Cemetery at 3:00 PM, following the funeral service. A memorial service will take place in Sparks, NV at a date and time to be determined.

Published in Deseret News on July 18, 2019