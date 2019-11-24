|
|
1936 ~ 2019
Clara C. Gallegos, age 82, passed away in the early morning of Wednesday, November 20th, 2019 following complications from surgery.
Born December 31st 1936, in Garfield, Utah, to Ladislao Cruz and Eleanor (Zuñiga) Cruz.
Clara is survived by her siblings, Vera, John, and Santos; her children, Della (Dennis), Ruben, Kelly Joe (Sandy), and Roy (Karen); and many wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Pete, Benny, Eufemio, and Andy Cruz.
Clara was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed sewing, drawing, baking, and taking her dog Buddy for walks. She was known for her strength, perseverance, and kind and compassionate spirit. She was devoted to loving and caring for her family; making sure everyone was always taken care of.
Her viewing will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, 2019 at Larkin Mortuary, 260 E South Temple, from 10:30 am-12:30 pm. The graveside services will be following at 1:00 pm at Memorial Redwood Cemetery, 6500 S Redwood Road.
Condolences can be left at www.larkinmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 24, 2019