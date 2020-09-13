October 24, 1922 ~ September 9, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother Clara Kathline Birchell Price quietly passed away from us on September 9, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah surrounded by her children. We will miss her love. She was born October 24, 1922 in Roosevelt, Utah and was the youngest of four children of Straussie May Shisler and Ephraim Smith Birchell. Older children were Loyal E. (Virginia Wixom), Arda Mae, (Loren Luster), and Reed Morton (Margaret Marie Womack), all deceased. She and her best friend, Daniel Quentin Price were married for 78 years.

She loved her family, her yard, and her home. Clara loved having her children help around the house and just being together. She loved flowers (especially roses), gardening, and a clean, well-kept home - inside and out. She loved sleeping in ironed bedsheets. She was a world traveler and her favorite trip was a safari in Africa. She was a hard worker and fiercely loyal to those she loved. She appreciated music and the arts.

Clara graduated from Uintah High School in 1940. After returning to Vernal and while helping her husband start a dental practice, she volunteered extensively in the church, community, and civic organizations. Church positions included ward and stake MIA and Relief Society presidents and Sunday School teacher. Clara and Dan served two missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Family History Department at the Joseph Smith Memorial Building in Salt Lake City; the first in 1995 and the second in 2002. Community positions included president of PTA and Lady Lions, chairman of polio and heart drives, Community Concert, Girl Scouts Representative, and Mental Health Committees. Civic positions included president of Utah League of Cities and Towns Auxiliary, president of Utah Dental Auxiliary, Utah State Women's Legislative Council, Utah Endowment for the Humanities, Governor's Energy Board, Utah Committee for the Prevention of Child Abuse, Child Abuse Prevention Center in Vernal and Roosevelt, and Senator Hatch's Committee on Aging. Her home was always beautifully decorated at Christmas time and she was honored by the Chamber of Commerce for the Home Beautification Award. Clara was a runner up for the Young Mother of the Year for Uintah County and was a contestant in the Utah Mother of the Year.

Survivors include 4 children, Dana (Don Stephen Gull), Kathlyn (Allan Wayne Mashburn), Quentin B. (Suzanne Berntsen), Camila (Steven Leon Hardy), 19 grandchildren (1 deceased), and 63 great-grandchildren (1 deceased). The viewing will be held Tuesday September 15, 2020 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm and another viewing will be held Wednesday September 16, 2020 at 10:00am with the funeral services from 11:00am to 12:00pm. All services and viewings will be held at the Blackburn & Sons Vernal Mortuary. Burial will be at the Vernal Memorial Cemetery.



