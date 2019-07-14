Clara Mae Abell Harmston

"Cam"

Words cannot express our grief at the death of our beloved mother Clara Mae "Cam" Abell Harmston, age 97. She was the world's best mom, daughter, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and friend to all. She died of consequences of old age surrounded by many loving family members.

Cam was born November 3, 1921 in Pueblo, Colorado to Joseph Ernest Abell and Clara Demetria Henkel and was the youngest of 7 children. She attended Pueblo Catholic High School where she was class valedictorian. She also attended Colorado College in Colorado Springs, Colorado and joined Delta Gamma Sorority. She was pursued and won by Gordon Eugene Harmston of Roosevelt, Utah. They married October 12, 1940 and settled in Colorado Springs. Gordon served in World War II leaving Cam to raise the first two children alone in Roosevelt and Pueblo. After the war, they settled in Roosevelt and began the Frontier Grill in 1946, later adding the Frontier Motel in 1960. Cam was Uintah Basin District President of the Federated Women's Club, volunteered in her six children's schools, was a long time member of St. Helen's Altar Society, and belonged to many civic and bridge groups in Roosevelt, Salt Lake City, and St. George.

She loved any activity or trip with her family and being with her sweetheart of 63 years, Gordon. She was the "hostess with the mostest" for Tuesday Study Club, Chapter AI of PEO, Symphony Guild, Bishop's Bridge, Catholic Women's League, and the Roosevelt Roustabouts. She was a dedicated member of the Catholic Church at St. Vincent's parish in Salt Lake City, St. Helen's parish in Roosevelt, and St. George's Catholic parish. She was an enthusiastic supporter of Utah Utes football and basketball and the Utah Jazz. She enjoyed playing golf at Bloomington Country Club in St. George.

She is survived by five of her loving children, Pam Benson, Gordie (Kay) Harmston, Holly (David) Ingersoll, Susan (Chad) Mullins, and Denise Blackett, 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, loving nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends.

Preceded in death by her parents, husband Gordon, daughter Kathy Bingham, son-in-law Kenneth Benson, granddaughter Anna Bingham, and grandson Michael Ryan Mullins.

We would like to thank the family of Mele Taunauta for their excellent, loving care of Mom this past year and Signature Hospice and Home Health for their kindness and compassion.

A celebration of Cam's life will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. Guests are encouraged to use the complimentary valet parking on the north side of the building. Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 1385 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City. Cam will be laid to rest following the Funeral Mass at Roosevelt Memorial Park, 240 US-40, Roosevelt, Utah. Please share your photos and memories with the family at www.starksfuneral.com.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Sister Angela's Emergency Relief Fund at St. Vincent's Catholic Church, 1385 Spring Lane, Salt Lake City, Utah 84117 or St. Helen's Parish, 433 East 2nd North, P.O. Box 415, Roosevelt, Utah 84066.

Published in Deseret News on July 14, 2019