Clarence Albert Hatfield
"Al"
Clarence Albert "Al" Hatfield left his earthly life for his Heavenly home on December 27, 2019, at the William E. Christoffersen Salt Lake City Veterans Home.
He was born to Elliott Edward and Icie Marie (Gibson) Hatfield on April 14, 1941 at Key Rock, Wyoming County, West Virginia, as number seven of ten children. He is predeceased by his wives, DeMarise Marie Taylor and Jacquelyn Marie Sadler. He served in Vietnam with the US Marine Corps and earned many awards in his 24 years of serving his country.
He is survived by his brother, Ed "Junior" (Mary); sister, Carrie (Sonny); children: Katherine Hayes (Alan), of New Zealand, Al Hatfield Jr. (Lisa), of Jacksonville, FL and Sherri Hatfield, of Taylorsville, UT; nine grandchildren: Kere, Johnathon, Cheryl, Rebecca, Christine, Byron, Rachel, Emily, and Loren. He was also blessed with 25 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wives; two children: Ervin Ross and Deborah Robin; one grandson, Micheal Anderson Hatfield; and seven of his brothers and sisters.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, January 2, 2020, at 1pm at Jenkins-Soffe Mortuary, 4760 S. State Street, with a viewing from 12 noon to 12:45 p.m. prior to services. Interment: Elysian Burial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please support Neighborhood House of the Salt Lake City area, www.nhutah.org
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 31, 2019