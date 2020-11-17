Clarence Addison Ball Jr.

1931 - 2020

Clarence Addison Ball Jr. passed away peacefully on November 12, 2020. He was born on March 3, 1931 in American Fork, Utah to Clarence Addison Ball and Jennie Anderson Ball.

He was active in sports growing up, playing baseball for the Bingham Miners State Champions.

He married the love of his life Leilan Turner on December 7, 1949. Later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple on December 7, 1971.

He worked at Kennecott for 36 years as a dispatcher. They raised 5 children together Debbie Alexander (deceased) Michael (Becky), David (deceased), Kaylene Christensen, Blake (deceased) and Daniel (Carmen). He is survived by his sister Mary Louise Umble (Ernest).

Due to Covid 19 restrictions the viewing and funeral services are by invitation only.



