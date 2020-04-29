|
1935 ~ 2020
Clarence Hubert Huggins Jr. (Bud) passed away in his home in Lake Point, Utah of natural causes on April 25th, 2020. He was 85 years old. Bud was born March 11, 1935 in Kansas City, Kansas to Clarence and Fannie (Matney) Huggins. He is survived by his sister, Clarice Griego, and brother, Raymond Huggins. He was raised in Los Angeles, California. Bud is preceded in death by his parents and his son Clarence III (Buddy).
Bud served in the Coast Guard from 1953 to 1957 and continued serving in the reserves for 4 years. He joined the Los Angeles County Fire Dept. and worked in Whittier, CA for 10 years. During this time, he had the opportunity to serve as president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Whittier, California. After his time in the Fire Dept. he worked as a general contractor through his retirement.
Bud was baptized as a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Christmas Eve of 1980, along with his wife (Janet Beck) and their daughters, Rebecca and Rachel. At this time, they lived in Springfield, Missouri, where they spent 8 years before moving to Utah in 1987.
Bud and his Eternal Sweetheart were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1982. They are the parents of Rebecca, Rachel (Greg) Vidrine, Clarence Hubert III, and Andrew (Diana). Bud also leaves behind his children, Sean and Maureen, from his first marriage. He is also survived by many grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
Bud enjoyed serving in his community and enjoyed his church service. He served in the Marshfield, Missouri Branch presidency, High Priest Group Leader, Elders Quorum President, Gospel Doctrine Teacher, and Ward Missionary.
Graveside Services will be held at the Lake Point Cemetery on Friday, May 1st, at 1:00 PM.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 29, 2020