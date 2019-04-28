|
|
Clarence Jules (C.J.) Holtkamp
1926~2019
Cottonwood Heights, UT-Clarence Jules (C.J.) Holtkamp passed away on April 24, 2019. Services will be held at 11:00 am on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the Wasatch 5th Ward Chapel, 8100 South Top of the World Drive, Cottonwood Heights, Utah. There will be a viewing at the Memorial Estates Chapel 3115 East 7800 South from 6:00 until 8:00 pm on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 and from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the chapel before the services. Interment will be at the Memorial Estates Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights. Complete obituary at http://www.memorialutah.com/obituary/mountain-view/clarence-jules-c-j-holtkamp/
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 28, 2019