Clarence Katwyk (Katwijk)
12/5/1927 ~ 11/27/2019
Clarence passed away in Richland, WA, at home of son, Carl, and daughter-in-law, Anja, the afternoon of November 27, 2019, into the arms of his wife, Marjean Liane (Jamison) deceased 2011. He left behind sister, Betty Jane (Norman) Hagen, brother Fred (Kay) Katwyk, daughter Kathy Anderson (Dave deceased), son Carl (Anja) van Katwijk, son Kim (Linda) Katwijk, daughter Patricia (Terry) Blanchard, son Chester (Katrina) Katwyk, 22 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Clarence was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Hendrik Katwyk and Louise Tschaggeny, oldest of six children. He attended East, South and West high schools. During WWII he served in the Merchant Marines and Army. He was a superintendent building 31 churches, in Utah, Japan, Oregon, Texas, California, the Seattle Temple for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (LDS), 2 hospitals, 4 schools, 3 water treatment plants, many military buildings, and the Boeing paint hanger, computer center and flight simulator center. He was always willing to share his skills and knowledge to serve others. He was a skilled rockhound, lapidarist, stained glass artist, cabinetmaker, river runner, hunter and conversationalist. Clarence was active member of The Church of Jesus Christ LDS with a deep, abiding testimony of his Savior. Preceded in death by his parents, daughters Sandra & Lisa, brother Charley and sisters Darlene and Beverly. Services will be held 9:30am, Thursday, Dec 12, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ LDS, Mount Vernon, WA. Interment at 2:00pm Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent, WA.
