1928 ~ 2019
Clarence L. Jolley of South Jordan, Utah, died on Wednesday, September 25, 2019, at Riverton Hospital. Clarence was born on June 23, 1928, in Tropic, Utah to Layton E. Jolley and Thelma Estelle Littlefield. He attended Tropic Elementary School, Bryce Canyon High School, Dixie College, and Southern Utah University. In 1953 Clarence married Mary Lou Pendleton, and together they had four children, Layne, Wayne, Michelle, and LeeAnn. Mary Lou Pendleton died on March 4, 1996, in Salt Lake City. Clarence then married Dorothy Ruth Reyneke on July 3, 1997. Clarence worked as a successful businessman and entrepreneur all of his life. He particularly enjoyed the Dixie Springs project. Clarence demonstrated his honor and love for the Lord Jesus Christ by serving several missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in the French Toulouse Mission as a young missionary. He was called again to the French Toulouse Mission in his later years with Dorothy to regain old and new friendships. When he returned he continued to serve the Lord in the Jordan River Temple as an ordinance worker. He loved to work with students and members in the BYU-Pathway Worldwide program and earned a distinction as a student himself. He was an extraordinary missionary. In 2007, he sailed on The Scholar Ship (TSS) and studied with students and staff from 35 countries to further his international/intercultural business knowledge. In 2003, Clarence and Dorothy established an Old Main Society endowment in honor of Mary Lou's accomplishments at Southern Utah University. He loved to associate with the Society of Indian Psychologists (SIP) as he assisted Dorothy with her doctoral degree. Clarence's loving, friendly, kind, humorous, spiritual, humble, helpful, extraordinary determination, and practical approach to life was exemplary. He was an avid traveler and studied and visited more than 65 foreign countries.
Clarence is survived by his wife Dorothy Ruth Reyneke, his sons Layne (Susan Christensen) and Wayne (Tania Silva), his daughters, Michelle (Jay Seegmiller) and LeeAnn (Brian Morgan), and his stepdaughters Candice Reyneke and Joy Reyneke Mitsui (Shion). He has 19 grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Viewings will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Friday, October 4 from 10:00 - 10:45 a.m. The funeral service will be on Friday, October 4, at 11:00 a.m. The viewings and funeral service will be held at River Ridge 10th Ward, 1409 Shields Lane, South Jordan, Utah, 84095, Salt Lake City, Utah 84095. The burial will be at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Salt Lake City, UT 84106.
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019