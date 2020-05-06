Home

Olpin Family Mortuary
494 S 300 E
Pleasant Grove, UT 84062
(801) 785-3503
Private
To be announced at a later date
Clarence LeRoy "Lee" Albertson Jr.


1940 - 2020
Clarence LeRoy "Lee" Albertson Jr. Obituary
1940 ~ 2020
Clarence LeRoy "Lee" Albertson Jr., 79, of Pleasant Grove, who was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and disciple of Jesus Christ passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of May 4, 2020. Lee was born May 27, 1940, the oldest of five children born to Clarence LeRoy Albertson and Erma Savage Albertson.
Due to Covid 19 restrictions, private family services will be held. Condolences may be sent to the family and a full obituary found at www.olpinmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 6, 2020
