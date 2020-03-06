Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771

Clarence Lynn Hansen

Clarence Lynn Hansen Obituary
Clarence Lynn Hansen
1944 ~ 2020
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Clarence Lynn Hansen, on Wednesday, February 26th, 2020 at the age of 75.
Lynn was predeceased by his dear wife Linda, his daughter Jenny Lynette Hansen, his sister Joe Ann, his parents Clarence and Velma, and his grandparents Hans and Sophia Hansen and James and Elma Peterson.
Lynn is survived by his son Jimmy from Lynn's first marriage to Dori (Goff) Vicente, grandson Christian, and Linda's granddaughter Ashleigh Wilkinson, who lived with Lynn and Linda for many years growing up. Also left to mourn are Lynn's extended family and many life-long friends and neighbors.
Services will take place on Saturday, March 7th, 2020 at the Imperial 2nd Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2738 Filmore Street, Salt Lake City, Utah, 84106. A viewing will be held at 10:00 a.m. with the funeral to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT 84092.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 6, 2020
