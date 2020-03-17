|
|
Clark Elwin Steed
1933 - 2020
Sandy, UT-Clark Elwin Steed was born on September 19, 1933 in Richfield, Utah to John Hubert Steed and Sylvia Woodard Steed Stringham. Clark passed away peacefully at home on March 15, 2020. Clark married Penny Smith on March 30, 1956 and they were sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in 1968. They have enjoyed a wonderful life together for nearly 64 years.
Our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather has left a great legacy. He is survived by his wife Penny, 4 children, Lisa Wilkes, Scott (Carolyn) Steed, Jeff (Stephanie) Steed, and Heidi (Brad) Boynton, 9 grandchildren Tyler, Dirk, Jessica, Derek, Bayleigh, Schyler, Nick, and Rhett and 7 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister Chris Schuck. He is preceded in death by his parents, son-in-law Ray Wilkes, granddaughter Amy Wilkes, and siblings Wilda, Conrad, Jervis, and Hubert.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at the Crescent Ward Chapel 949 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. A viewing will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT and from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. prior to the services at the church. To send a condolence or share a memory, please visit larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 17, 2020