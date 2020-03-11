|
1932 ~ 2020
Clark Evan Henderson, 88, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 7, 2020. Evan was born February 9, 1932 to Wallace Dickson Henderson and Sarah Ismay Clark in Cannonville, Utah and was the seventh of eight children. His siblings are Clark Dickson, Helen Clark, Jean, Wallace Max, Owen Gayle, Enid, and Mark Vee. Evan graduated from Bryce Valley High school where he was student body president. He attended Brigham Young University where he met Karen Hannig on a blind date. Seven months later they were sealed in the St. George Temple. Their ten children are all still with us-Jill (Mike) Andersen, Joan Henderson-Reil, Jeff Dickson (Monique), Diane (Steve) Ellis, Julie (Greg) Morris, John Evan (Denise), Nathan Joseph (Colleen), David Clark (Martha), Spencer Whitney (Angie), Elizabeth (Jason) Apking. Evan was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and he loved the gospel. He served as Bishop of the 35th ward in Las Vegas. Later, he served two missions with Karen in Salt Lake City and Jackson, MS. Evan's life was centered around his family and faith.
Evan lived a life of integrity, hard work, and sacrifice. He started out as a cowboy, herding cattle with his father and brothers east of Cannonville, Utah. Later, he earned an associate's degree from Dixie College and was a drafted into the Army where he served in Korea during the Korean War. After military service he returned to college, earning a bachelor's degree in math and a master's degree in secondary education from Brigham Young University. He spent many years as an educator, first as a teacher and then as an administrator.
Evan enjoyed spending time outdoors, hunting, fishing, and camping. He passed many Saturdays in a small fishing boat in the lakes and reservoirs of southern Utah with his father-in-law, Joseph Hannig, his sons, daughters, friends, and anyone else he could drag out of bed early enough to go. Every summer for many years he brought his family camping on Cedar Mountain, a tradition that his children continue to share with their children.
Evan and Karen made home life with their children in Las Vegas and Kanab. In later life they made homes in Cedar Hills and Pleasant Grove. Everywhere they lived they made many lasting friendships.
Evan and Karen have 39 grandchildren and 30 great-grand-children and were married for 62 years. Karen passed just last year and Evan found a difficult transition to life without her. He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings Clark Dickson, Helen Clark, Jean, Wallace Max, Owen Gayle, and Mark Vee; his wife Karen; and two granddaughters, Sarah and Claire Karen Henderson.
A viewing will be held Saturday, March 14 from 6-7:30 at Utah Valley Mortuary, 1966 W. 700 N., Lindon, Utah. Services will be Monday, March 16 in Parowan, UT at the chapel at 59 S 100 W with a viewing from 11 - 11:45 a.m. and the funeral service at noon. The interment will follow at the Parowan City Cemetery, 834 Canyon Road, Parowan, UT 84761.
Funeral Directors: Utah Valley Mortuary.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 11, 2020