1945 ~ 2020
Clark Kaggie passed away October 16, 2020, at his home in Bountiful. He was born October 4, 1945, in Oakland, CA to Frank Howard Kaggie and Mary Virginia Cordova.
Clark is survived by 3 of his children, Victoria Winterton, (Scott); LeGrand Kaggie, (Kristine); and Christine Freeman, as well as 10 grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and his son Brenton Ladell Kaggie.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26th at 1:00 p.m. at the LDS church on 650 S 200 E, Bountiful UT, with a viewing prior from 11:30-12:30.
In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to cover his expenses. Venmo can be sent to @Victoria-Winterton.
