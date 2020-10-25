Clark was always very much the gentleman. I've always had a special place in my heart for Clark - we were friends for nearly ten years. We met in square dancing and became friends right away. He would send me silly text messages about things that were going on, but I had no idea that he was so close to seeing Heaven's pearly gates. When his son died last year he called and we talked and cried for over an hour - I was in Arizona, so that was all I could do was be on the phone for him. Now he is with his son, and relieved of all his bodily aches and pains. I will miss Clark, he was a good friend.

Roberta Woodruff

Friend